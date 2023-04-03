Here's What Floridians on Medicaid Need to Know About Redetermination

Sunshine Health encourages Florida Medicaid beneficiaries to act early to confirm eligibility

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading Medicaid managed care provider in Florida, Sunshine Health is committed to ensuring Florida residents have access to high-quality, affordable health coverage. In line with its mission, Sunshine Health is providing its Medicaid members with information and resources to help them understand upcoming redetermination deadlines while encouraging them to act quickly and update their eligibility information to maintain their current health coverage.

Since March 2020, during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the federal government paused Medicaid eligibility verifications – a process known as redetermination. Due to a proposal in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 passed by Congress, states may resume the process of redetermining individuals' Medicaid eligibility beginning April 1, 2023.

In Florida, redeterminations resume on April 30, 2023. As a result, the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) will work with members to review and update their eligibility information.

Sunshine Health aims to raise awareness about the upcoming deadline and resources available to help members maintain their coverage.

As a first step, Sunshine Health is reminding members to review and update their contact information on Myflfamilies.com/Medicaid. Use DCF's chatbot for automated assistance.

Members will receive a letter with a yellow stripe on the envelope from DCF about 45 days before their redetermination date. Members can also expect emails and text messages, including a final reminder 10 days before their coverage ends if they don't recertify.

Sunshine Health cannot recertify members, but we can help answer questions. Members can fill out this form, and we will provide a call back to help answer any questions.

"Sunshine Health is committed to helping all Floridians access high-quality, affordable healthcare," said Nathan Landsbaum, Sunshine Health President and CEO. "We are actively partnering with our local providers and community organizations to spread this important message, and we greatly appreciate the efforts of our state and local government partners who are working to ensure current Medicaid beneficiaries across the state are able to maintain eligibility for their benefits or identify other appropriate means of coverage."

If you are a current Medicaid member or wish to learn more about Medicaid benefits in Florida, visit flmedicaidmanagedcare.com.

To learn more about Sunshine Health, visit SunshineHealth.com.

About Sunshine Health

Sunshine Health is a managed care plan with a Florida Medicaid contract. The benefit information provided is a brief summary, not a complete description of benefits. Limitations, co-payments and restrictions may apply. Benefits, formulary, pharmacy network, premium and/or co-payments/co-insurance may change. For more information contact the Managed Care Plan.

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. It offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Its specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

