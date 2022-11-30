Heritage Capital Group Advises Atlas Greenhouse on Sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc., an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the US and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, Atlas Greenhouse, has been purchased by Mangrove Equity Partners.

Atlas Greenhouse has been acquired by Mangrove Equity Partners

Atlas Greenhouse manufactures, sells, and distributes a complete line of standard and custom greenhouse structures from its facility in Alapaha, Georgia. The Company is a full product line manufacturer and supplier of greenhouse systems, components, and accessories, making it a one-stop shop for all growers' needs.

Mangrove Equity Partners is a Tampa, Florida-based lower middle-market private equity firm. The firm invests in stable and profitable companies headquartered in the US or Canada with $2-$10 million in pre-tax profits and has a diverse portfolio of service companies, manufacturers, and value-added distributors .

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor and intermediary to Atlas. The deal team included Don Wiggins, Doug Kravet, Mary Frosio, and Robert Cilek. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Heritage brought their experience and, certainly, their level of professionalism to the sale process," commented Mark Davis, owner of Atlas. "The team prepared me for the sale, coached me through meetings with potential buyers, thoroughly explained the process and expectation level from buyers, and addressed key concerns that would be important to me as a seller after the sale. I would not have wanted to go through this transaction without their partnership."

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

