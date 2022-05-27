Heritage Capital Group Advises Illingworth Engineering Company in Sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc., an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the US and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, Illingworth Engineering Company, has been acquired by Thermal Tech, Inc.

Illingworth Engineering Company has been acquired by Thermal Tech.

Illingworth specializes in the design, sale, repair, and service of packaged boiler systems throughout north Florida and south Georgia. Founded in 1939 by Dick Illingworth, the Company was sold in 1945 to O.H. Fletchall and has been in the family ever since. With over 80 years in the industry, Illingworth has proudly maintained well established customer and vendor relationships and is recognized as the longest standing authorized Cleaver-Brooks representative in the US.

Thermal Tech is a commercial and industrial boiler repair, installation, and maintenance service provider located in central Florida. The Company was established in Tampa, FL in 1984 by one of O.H. Fletchall's sons, Don Fletchall, and Hugh Wilson.

"The decision to sell a business that had been in my family for over 75 years was obviously a big one, so I needed an advisor who would be able to guide me through every step while understanding the unique dynamics of a family-owned business," remarked Michael Fletchall, owner for Illingworth. "In Heritage, I found a partner who understood the value of a multi-generational business and was able to seamlessly navigate the transaction process from start to finish. We told Heritage that our buyer had to be one whose vision and operations were in line with Illingworth's mission, culture, and goals. Heritage was successful finding and negotiating terms with such a buyer."

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor and intermediary to Illingworth. The deal team was led by Joe Hawkins and Don Wiggins, and included Mary Frosio and Robert Cilek.

"It was our privilege to represent a firm that, for over 80 years, has been a leader in the boiler industry in northern Florida and such an integral part of the Fletchall family," Joe Hawkins commented.

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

Media Contact:

Katie Quackenbush

[email protected]

904-354-9600

SOURCE Heritage Capital Group