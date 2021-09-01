Heritage Capital Group Advises on Sale of Property in Wildwood, Florida

JACKSONVILLE., Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc., an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the US and worldwide, is pleased to announce the sale of an outparcel to Brightwork Real Estate. The property is located at State Road 44 and Signature Drive in Wildwood, Florida. Brightwork plans to develop a McDonald's restaurant outside the entrance to The Villages. Heritage Capital's client, the seller, wishes to remain anonymous.

Brightwork specializes in acquiring and developing commercial properties for itself and private and corporate clients.

Ed Vandergriff, President of Development Catalyst, assisted Heritage Capital Group with this transaction.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For information about this deal or the remaining outparcels, contact Bill Nicholson at 904-354-9600.

Media Contact:

Bill Nicholson

9043549600

[email protected]

SOURCE Heritage Capital Group