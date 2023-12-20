Heritage Capital Group Advises Stark Metal Sales on Sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Capital Group, Inc., an investment banking and financial advisory firm serving middle-market and emerging growth companies in the U.S. and worldwide, is pleased to announce that its client, Stark Metal Sales, has been acquired by Pennsylvania Steel Company, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Stark Metal Sales is a full-line steel service center in Alliance, Ohio. The company has burning, shearing, and sawing capabilities. Stark also delivers product, and through its outsourcing partners, delivers finished goods to certain customers, primarily located in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Steel Company is a veteran owned privately held full-line metals service center headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Steel provides raw materials to the metal manufacturing sector through eight service center locations. Core products include carbon and alloy steels, aluminum, stainless, tool steel, and tubing products.

"Selling my steel service center with Heritage's help was a game-changer," commented Dave Rownd, president of Stark. "Their expertise and strategic advisory were exceptional. I'm immensely grateful for their guidance throughout the process, resulting in a seamless transaction. I highly recommend their expertise and professionalism."

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor to Stark. The deal team included Doug Kravet, John Montgomery, Bert Tenenbaum, John Pregulman, Stan Baucum, and JP Allen. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Heritage Capital Group provides objective advice to private companies in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, business valuations, debt and equity capital raises, corporate restructurings, and financial and strategic advisory services focused on enhancing the value of business enterprises. Heritage Capital Group is a FINRA registered broker-dealer, and a member of Oaklins, the world's most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals globally and dedicated industry teams in 45 countries worldwide.

