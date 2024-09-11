Heritage Hall at TD Garden Wins Commercial Integrator Award for Best Museum - Seven Straight Awards for McCann

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Hall at TD Garden, the home of the Boston Bruins, has been honored with the 2024 Commercial Integrator Award for Best Museum, thanks to its groundbreaking audiovisual integration by McCann Systems. This recognition marks the seventh consecutive year that McCann received a prestigious "Best Of" award from Commercial Integrator, highlighting the company's expertise across various verticals.

Heritage Hall, an immersive exhibit within TD Garden, celebrates over 100 years of Boston Bruins history with innovative technology that brings the team's legacy to life. From the interactive jersey try-on exhibit and OLED displays over memorabilia to creating a play-by-play in the broadcast studio to the high-energy introduction film in the Alumni Theater, the AV experience at Heritage Hall is unparalleled. McCann Systems meticulously designed and integrated various innovative AV solutions, including immersive sound systems, blended projection content, interactive displays, and user-friendly content management systems.

"The whole team is thrilled to see Heritage Hall recognized as Best Museum," said Gerard Wolfram, Solution Architect at McCann Systems. "This project exemplifies our commitment to delivering engaging, immersive experiences that connect visitors with spaces. Winning this award for the seventh consecutive year is a testament to the passion and expertise of our team."

McCann Systems has a proven track record of integrating innovative AV solutions across various verticals, including corporate environments, entertainment venues, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and more. Their work at Heritage Hall is another example of how McCann seamlessly blends technology and storytelling to create memorable experiences. For more information about McCann Systems and their award-winning AV integrations, please visit www.mccannsystems.com.

About McCann Systems

McCann is a leading audiovisual integrator specializing in designing and implementing innovative AV solutions across multiple industries. Focusing on creativity, technology, and exceptional customer service, McCann Systems continues to set the standard in the AV industry.

