Heritage Store Introduces New 12 oz. Rosewater and Rosewater & Glycerin Facial Mists, Expanding a Cult Favorite Since the 1970s

The category-leading facial mist expands with a larger size and upgraded micro mist sprayer for an even, lighter hydrating experience

SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Store, a trusted name in skincare for over five decades, introduces new 12 oz. sizes of its Rosewater and Rosewater & Glycerin facial mists. The original Rosewater, first launched in the 1970s, remains the number one facial mist in the natural channel and is now available in a larger format, alongside popular, glow-boosting Rosewater & Glycerin.*

Designed for today's frequent-use routines, the new sizes feature an upgraded micro mister sprayer that delivers a finer, more even application for effortless hydration.

New 12oz Rosewater and Rosewater & Glycerin Facial Mists from Heritage Store

"Rosewater has been at the heart of our brand since the 1970s," said Jenna Thomas, Brand Director, Beauty Brands at Better Being Co., the parent company of Heritage Store. "This new size reflects how people use it today—not sparingly, but as an essential part of self-care and beauty ritual, from refreshing skin to setting makeup, and lightly misting hair for added hydration."

Heritage Store's Rosewater is known for its iconic, minimal-ingredient formula:

Increases skin hydration by over 300% after one use**

Soothes and refreshes skin

Improves skin barrier function after one use**

Made without alcohol and dyes, the dermatologically tested mist features Damask Rose and Vor-Mag™ water (water vortexed and magnetized to raise its energy to a higher vibration, which Heritage Store believes is more beneficial to the skin). Glycerin is added to its sister product to lock in moisture.

Rosewater Mist maintains its signature look without artificial coloring. The soft pink hue comes from the bottle itself, not the formula. In line with the brand's commitment to responsible packaging, the bottle is made with post-consumer resin (PCR), which is plastic repurposed from previously used materials to help reduce waste and extend the lifecycle of existing resources.

12 oz. Rosewater and Rosewater & Glycerin Facial Mists (MSRP: $13.79) are available exclusively through Heritage Store's website, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.

About Heritage Store:

Heritage Store has been in the business of self-care for more than 50 years. Long before it was cool, they have been merging the mystical into their products, always looking to nature and positive energy for inspiration. Today, they craft products that balance minimal ingredients with science-backed formulations, merging self-care with soul-care. This intentional approach to beauty and wellness is what connects them to the positive and curious community they've built. It's not just beauty, it's soul-to-skin beauty.

Media Contact:

Rachel Shiramizu

Director of Growth Marketing

[email protected]

hertiagestore.com

@hertiagestorenaturals

*SPINS, TPL, Total US Natural Enhanced, Unit Sales, Facial Mist Subcategory, 52 weeks ending 3/22/2

**Based on instrumental clinical testing of 30 participants

SOURCE The Better Being Co.