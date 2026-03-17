Zhou Nutrition Launches Three New Creatine Products to Meet Rising Demand for Lifestyle-Friendly Performance Support

Creatine for Her, Creatine Calm + Focus and Creatine + HMB build on growing mainstream interest in convenient, targeted creatine formats

SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhou Nutrition, a Better Being Co. brand under the Nutraceutical Corporation, is tackling surging demand for convenient creatine supplements with three new targeted formulas: Creatine for Her, Creatine Calm + Focus and Creatine + HMB. These modern, lifestyle-focused creatine products are designed to support performance both inside and outside the gym.

Zhou Nutrition Launches 3 New Creatine Formulas

"Creatine has become one of the fastest-growing categories in our space," said Caitlin Probst, marketing director for Zhou Nutrition. "We're seeing more consumers, especially women, recognize that creatine isn't just for bodybuilders. It's an everyday supplement that works well alongside other targeted nutrients. These new formulas were designed to reflect that shift."

Creatine for Her features 5 g of creatine for muscle support. It also includes L-carnitine to support cardiovascular health. Rounding out the formula is an electrolyte complex.*

Creatine Calm + Focus features 5 g of creatine for physical performance support. It also includes Cognizin® to support mental alertness. Rounding out the formula is Korean ginseng for mental stress support.*

Creatine + HMB features 5 g of creatine to support muscle power. It also includes myHMB, a patented blend to support endurance and exercise recovery.*

Zhou is no stranger to blending innovative formulas with trending, high-impact ingredients. Since launching in 2014, Zhou has focused on clean, science-backed formulations designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers. From immunity support to active lifestyle support, Zhou offers a wide range of targeted solutions. In 2025 alone, the brand has launched over 10 new products.

Using market research, Zhou found that 49% of consumers identified beauty-from-within solutions as the type of new products they're most interested in.↟ Creatine for Her, Creatine Calm + Focus and Creatine + HMB deliver on that demand, bringing together innovation, beneficial ingredients, and relevant formulations to support both the health and appearance of their customers from the inside out.

Creatine for Her, Creatine Calm + Focus and Creatine + HMB are available to shop on ZhouNutrition.com and at select retailers nationwide.

About Zhou Nutrition:

Zhou began with a group of runners, yogis and outdoor enthusiasts who couldn't find quality supplements elsewhere, so they made their own. By looking outside the lab and towards nature, Zhou found the greatest sources of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients and combined them with science-backed formulations. That's why they're transparent about their formulas, ingredients, and processes—because better health is nothing to hide.

Media Contact:

Rachel Shiramizu

Director of Growth Marketing

[email protected]

zhounutrition.com

@zhou_nutrition

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

↟Zhou Customer Survey, August 2020

SOURCE The Better Being Co.