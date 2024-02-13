Hero Digital Helps Calix Create and Launch New Website on Adobe Experience Manager

The new Calix.com empowers Broadband Service Providers to transform their community for the better

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, an award-winning customer experience transformation company, managed the development and launch of Calix's new online experience: Calix.com. Designed and built by the Hero Digital team on Adobe Experience Manager, the new experience helps Calix modernize the world, one community at a time.

Calix delivers the world's only end-to-end Broadband Services Provider (BSP) delivery platform. The Calix platform—featuring ground-breaking cloud software, industry-leading systems, and robust analytics—empowers service providers of all sizes to build thriving businesses and champion digital transformation.

"We're very proud to partner with Calix to relaunch Calix.com on AEM," said Jay Dettling, CEO of Hero Digital. "Working with leading B2B companies like Calix presents unique challenges and opportunities to improve experiences with increased efficiency, consistent, quality design, and optimized performance. We are confident the new Calix.com, with its latest features and updates, will lead to a superior experience for its users."

To meet high expectations, Calix needed to redesign its corporate website. Calix wanted to stay true to its purpose of enabling BSPs to build stronger communities through stronger networks, with a firm foundation based on improving the experience for subscribers.

Calix partnered with Hero Digital for every aspect of the web build, from creative design to technology implementation. They also teamed up with Decision Counsel—a creative agency with proven B2B expertise—as part of the overall partnership in the creative concept. The new experience helps Calix deliver on their mission to modernize the world, one community at a time.

"Hero Digital's expertise and dedication to this project is why this new, modern, high-performing website was delivered on time, on budget—and on point," Calix's Director of Web Experience, Peter Barros, emphasized.

Partnering closely with Calix, Hero Digital redesigned its corporate website to represent a new digital expression for the brand. Beyond design and user experience, web accessibility was also carefully considered, ensuring a seamless experience for everyone who visits the website.

Using Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), Hero Digital's team redesigned the entire Calix website. Calix.com now provides end users with an engaging experience while still making it easy for Calix to manage and update.

A key goal of this project was refinement. With much to say and even more to offer, Calix faced challenges with condensing and simplifying. Hero Digital worked to streamline both content and experience to focus on performance.

As a result, Calix now has:

Faster load times on the website, with better Google Lighthouse scores

Fewer overall pages—from 8,500+ to fewer than 2,500

Content strategy and user experience that encourages users to take action, with fewer clicks to find information and Pardot lead capture forms integrated directly onto Calix pages

With the launch complete, Hero Digital will continue to work with Calix in developing additional features and enhancements to keep the website fresh and engaging for its users.

To work with Hero Digital or learn more, please visit www.herodigital.com.

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital's expert problem solvers create growth & value for many of the world's leading brands. Hero's blended teams help companies like Zoom, Comcast, U.S. Bank, Nagase, Cedars-Sinai, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional to create a future where every customer interaction creates delight, builds trust, and fosters loyalty.

About Calix

Calix, Inc.—Broadband service providers (BSPs) of all sizes leverage the Calix broadband platform and managed services to simplify their businesses, excite their subscribers, and grow their value. The Calix platform and managed services enable our customers to grow their subscriber base, revenue, profitability, and subscriber satisfaction—and ultimately transform the communities they serve. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our BSP customers and their communities.

