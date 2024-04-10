Hero Digital Reveals New Brand Mission Alongside Revamped Digital Experience

On the tenth anniversary of its founding, Hero Digital is expanding its mission to solve the hardest problems for the world's leading brands.

CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, an award-winning digital agency known for its Customer Experience (CX) innovation, has launched the next phase of its evolution. On the tenth anniversary of its founding, Hero Digital has announced its new brand mission—to solve the hardest problems for the world's leading brands.

Accompanying this announcement is a renewed digital experience through the Hero Digital website, which features a tailored design embodying this mission statement in its totality.

"Hero Digital has experienced tremendous growth over the past ten years. As a result, we saw the need to expand our vision to be bigger and bolder," said Jay Dettling, CEO of Hero Digital. "Solving problems is what we do. We're proud to partner with ambitious business leaders who want to capture enormous opportunities no matter where they are in their digital maturity."

Hero Digital's new mission is simple, but not easy.

"We know this is a bold statement, and we're proud to stand behind it," said Challin Baro, VP of Marketing at Hero Digital. "Hero Digital has provided beautiful customer experiences to its clients since its inception a decade ago. That craftsmanship, combined with deep technical expertise with the world's leading enterprise platforms, truly positions us to solve our clients' most unique, interesting, and complex business problems."

Turning hard problems into opportunities requires a change in approach. While most companies have at least begun the first phase of a transformation with new technology and customer experiences, they now face new challenges and barriers to growth. Hero Digital partners with these business leaders across healthcare, B2B, financial services, and technology—at every point of their journey. Hero Digital doesn't sell off-the-shelf solutions. They listen, learn, then bring the right tools and get to work.

Hero Digital's expert problem solvers heighten brand and commerce experiences, elevate creative, and drive results through marketing and data insights—all infused with thoughtful artificial intelligence.

Hero Digital's five offerings include AI & Insights Activation, Performance Optimization, Innovation & Value Strategy, Experience Design, and Platform & Product Development. These offerings are the building blocks to inventing new solutions, transforming how customers engage with brands, and continuously optimizing processes and campaigns to drive performance.

Hero Digital's solutions and technology partnerships have gained recognition from leading technology companies, including Adobe, Optimizely, and Salesforce.

Over the past two years, Hero Digital was named the Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year for superior creativity and deep Adobe expertise in designing and developing exceptional customer experiences. Additionally, Hero Digital was awarded Optimizely's DXP Partner of the Year for North America two years in a row for exceptional expertise in driving innovation and customer success using Optimizely's solutions. Hero Digital and Salesforce's joint client, Merz Aesthetics, showcased the power of the platform for healthcare and manufacturers on stage at Salesforce Connections. Through a deep partnership with Salesforce, Hero Digital's teams deliver digital solutions across ecommerce and digital experiences.

Hero Digital's expanded mission is now visible on the new HeroDigital.com. As Hero Digital embarks on the next decade of its journey, its global teams seek to create a future where every customer interaction creates delight, builds trust, and fosters loyalty.

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is the leading, independent digital agency designed to solve the hardest problems of the Fortune 1000. Through a holistic mix of strategy, creative, marketing, technology, and data, we shape growth and create value for many of the world's leading brands. Hero's expert problem solvers help companies like Zoom, Comcast, U.S. Bank, Nagase, Cedars-Sinai, and UNC Health create a future where every customer interaction creates delight, builds trust, and fosters loyalty. To work with Hero Digital or learn more, please visit www.herodigital.com.

