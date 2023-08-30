Hero Digital Named "Customer Experience Innovator of the Year" in 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

This Marks the Second Consecutive Win for the Independent Digital Customer Experience Company, Recognizing its Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading customer experience transformation company, announces that it has been selected as the winner of the "Customer Experience Innovator of the Year" award in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Using Customer Data Platforms (CDPs), Hero Digital helps businesses gain a wide-angle view of customer data and actionable audience segments. These platforms offer first-class data integration, customer activation, creative personalization, and real-time data.

CDPs drive meaningful personalization by moving beyond tracking customer click-throughs and integrating all multichannel communications, from email, ads, pushes, and texts to website and in-portal experiences. They also enable consistent messaging by tracking communication channels, timings, and responses.

Hero Digital's approach brings data collection sources together in one scalable platform. Even in regulated industries, the company is able to integrate digital experiences with API-first techniques to deliver real-time customer profiles and segments. After that, Hero Digital activates personalization with defined testing strategies and continually optimizes them to meet performance indicators.

"To thrive, business leaders must have a clear understanding of their customers' current and future value. Early on, we recognized the importance of CDPs and their ability to collect and unify first-party data, creating complete, coherent profiles of their end users,'" said Jay Dettling, CEO of Hero Digital. "Most businesses amass troves of data using automation platforms, customer relationship management systems among others, but they still struggle to turn that information into business value. Our scalable approach allows us to rapidly deploy learnings across industries including financial services, health and wellness, high tech, manufacturing and distribution, and direct to consumer CPG and from multiple clients to address specific needs. We want to sincerely thank MarTech Breakthrough for seeing the innovation and value this brings businesses everywhere and we're honored to be your 'Customer Experience Innovator of the Year'."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

"Hero Digital transforms businesses by reimagining the complete digital customer experience. Their holistic approach breaks through by unifying customer data into a single source of truth. An insight that doesn't lead to action is wasted. Hero Digital ensures insights tie back to concrete actions that drive measurable business success," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Many MarTech tools empower businesses to deliver highly-tailored, personal service in real time. But all too often, marketers use siloed tools leaving them in the dark about who their customers really are. Hero Digital helps companies improve data collection, safeguard privacy, and drive true personalization."

Hero Digital customer experience solutions and technology partnerships have gained recognition from leading MarTech companies including Adobe, Optimizely, and Salesforce.

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent customer experience company that transforms businesses by reimagining the complete digital customer experience. The company's blended teams help Fortune 2000 companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, Cedar Sinai, LPGA, and TD Ameritrade Institutional innovate, design, and build smart digital ecosystems that unlock new opportunities, drive digital growth, and create customer loyalty. To work with Hero Digital or learn more, visit www.herodigital.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

