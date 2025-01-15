HERO ESPORTS Asian Champions League Announces $2 Million Prize Pool

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The HERO ESPORTS Asian Champions League (ACL), Asia's premier multi-title esports tournament hosted by Hero Esports, Asia's largest esports company, has revealed a total prize pool of $2 million.

The tournament has recently announced its initial lineup of game titles, featuring Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, Honor of Kings, Teamfight Tactics, Delta Force, and Crossfire, with additional popular titles that are expected to be revealed soon.

While Hero Esports is a founding member of the ACL, the league is independently managed by the Asia Champions League Foundation. Jonny Wang, co-founder of Hero Esports, serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the ACL, while fellow co-founder Xie Fan takes on the role of President.

The ACL strives to set a new standard in tournaments, aiming to be the most diverse and accessible esports event in the region. Its goal is to promote the standardization of global esports and foster the healthy development of the Asian esports ecosystem.

The inaugural ACL is set to kick off in the first half of 2025, with the grand finals scheduled in Shanghai, where Hero Esports is headquartered. This year's grand finals will have a collaboration with DreamHack, a globally renowned gaming festival, promising an unparalleled experience for esports enthusiasts across Asia. This will also mark DreamHack's first visit to China.

Jonny Wang, CEO of ACL, said: "The theme of the inaugural ACL is 'Creating the Impossible,' and that's exactly what we aim to achieve. We hope that the ACL will bring together top esports players from around the world and break impossible records, creating unforgettable experiences for our audience."

Xie Fan, President of ACL, added, "We envision the ACL not only as a premier esports event but also as a new benchmark for international tournaments that inspires others in the industry."

About Hero Esports

Founded in 2016, Hero Esports is the biggest esports company in Asia, producing more than 7,000 matches every year that captivate an online fan base of over 800 million. With a global presence encompassing 12 office locations and eight top-tier esports arenas, Hero Esports offers a comprehensive suite of esports services, including tournament organization, marketing solutions, community development, and more. As a private company, Hero Esports counts Savvy Games Group and Tencent, among others, as investors, with Kuaishou and Huya as strategic partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai and employing more than 1,100 employees, Hero Esports is a fully integrated operator of esports tournaments and creator of esports content with global reach. The company has helped produce many prestigious tournaments including the Olympic Esports Week, the Esports World Cup as well as the esports series featured at both the Jakarta Asian Games 2018 and the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. Hero Esports also worked with the world's top-tier game publishers such as Tencent and Krafton in organizing popular esports leagues such as the Honor of Kings' KPL series and PUBG's PGC series, among many others. In 2024, Hero Esports launched Esports Asian Champions League (ACL), Asia's premier international, multi-title esports tournament. Hero Esports is a member of the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC).

