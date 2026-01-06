Hero Helps Spreads Holiday Cheer Through Community Toy Drives

Throughout the holiday season, Rooter Hero employees collected new, unwrapped toys as part of the company's ongoing commitment to giving back. The donated toys were delivered to the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission and the Fullerton Fire Department, both of which distribute gifts directly to children and families within their communities.

"Our team truly stepped up this holiday season," said Katherine Conchas, coordinator for Hero Helps at Rooter Hero. "Seeing everyone come together to donate toys and help brighten the holidays for local families was incredibly rewarding. This is exactly what Hero Helps is all about."

About Hero Helps

Hero Helps is the charitable division of Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, created to give back to the communities the company serves. Through Hero Helps, the company regularly partners with nonprofits, first responders, and community organizations to provide donations, support, and other essential services throughout the year.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is a leading provider of plumbing, drain, and HVAC services across California and Arizona. Known for fast, dependable service and community-focused values, Rooter Hero is proud to support local causes and give back through its Hero Helps division.

For more information about Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, visit https://www.rooterhero.com . For information about Hero Helps, visit https://www.rooterhero.com/about-us/hero-helps/ .

Contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air