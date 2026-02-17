Rooter Hero Brings "Spread the Love" Pop-Up to San Fernando Coffee Company in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero invites the Santa Clarita and surrounding Ventura County and San Fernando Valley communities to kick off their morning with kindness at its "Spread the Love" pop-up event, taking place Thursday, February 19, beginning at 8:00 AM at San Fernando Coffee Company.

The first 50 people in line will receive a free cup of coffee (up to a $10 value). Guests will also get the chance to spin the prize wheel for fun giveaways, including free pastries, Rooter Hero capes, and other branded goodies.

The event is open to the public, and no purchase is required to participate.

A Hero Helps initiative, this pop-up is part of Rooter Hero's month-long "Spread the Love" event series. As a community-first initiative in which local teams deliver small acts of kindness to brighten everyday moments and give back to the neighborhoods they serve, this event is a thank-you to the local communities Rooter Hero serves.

From coffee surprises to community connections, Rooter Hero's "Spread the Love" series reflects the company's commitment to service beyond plumbing.

Event Details at a Glance

What: Spread the Love Pop-Up Event

When: Thursday, February 19, starting at 8:00 AM

Where: San Fernando Coffee Company, 19439 Soledad Canyon Rd, Canyon Country, CA 91351

Who: Open to the public

Cost: Free (no purchase required)

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to be a Rooter Hero customer already to participate?

No. This event is open to everyone in the community; no prior relationship with Rooter Hero and no purchase required.

What is the Hero Helps division of Rooter Hero?

Hero Helps is Rooter Hero's community outreach division, focused on giving back through charitable projects, community support efforts, and local kindness-driven programs like the "Spread the Love" series.

How can I find out when an event is happening near me?

Follow Rooter Hero on Instagram or Facebook to see upcoming event announcements.

About Rooter Hero

Rooter Hero is a trusted plumbing and drain services provider serving communities across California and Arizona. Known for fast, reliable service, Rooter Hero offers comprehensive plumbing solutions from highly trained, licensed professionals. Through its charitable division, Hero Helps, Rooter Hero invests in the communities it serves beyond service calls.

To learn more about Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, call 1-833-806-4057 or visit www.rooterhero.com. To learn more about Hero Helps, visit www.rooterhero.com/about-us/hero-helps. To keep up to date with Rooter Hero's current coupons and specials, visit www.rooterhero.com/coupons. Media contact: [email protected].

