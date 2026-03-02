Rooter Hero Continues to 'Spread the Luck' in March with Free Coffee Pop-Up at Seasons Coffee in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero invites Sacramento-area residents to start their morning with a little good luck at its 'Spread the Luck' pop-up event, taking place Wednesday, March 4, beginning at 8:00 AM at Seasons Coffee (2420 N Street, Sacramento, CA 95816 - through the blue doors).

The first 50 guests in line will receive a free cup of coffee (up to a $10 value). Attendees will also have the opportunity to spin the prize wheel to win free treats, pastries, and other branded Rooter Hero items.

Rooter Hero "Spread the Luck" event flyer with a St. Patrick's Day theme. Green background decorated with four-leaf clovers and gold coin stacks. Text reads: "Rooter Hero Proudly Presents Spread the Luck — Seasons Coffee, Sacramento. Wednesday, March 4th, 8:00 AM. Free cup of coffee on us for the first 50 guests. 2420 N Street, through the blue doors!" Rooter Hero and Seasons Coffee logos appear at the bottom.

The event is open to the public, and no purchase is required to participate.

A continuation of Rooter Hero's February 'Spread the Love' initiative, 'Spread the Luck,' is a community-focused campaign designed to give back to the neighborhoods Rooter Hero proudly serves. Through spending the morning chatting and having coffee with residents, Rooter Hero hopes to brighten everyday routines and show appreciation to the people who support local businesses.

"We had such a great time with 'Spread the Love' in February that we just had to keep it going," said Katherine Conchas, Coordinator for Hero Helps, Rooter Hero's charitable division. "We appreciate being a trusted service partner, and this is one way we can show our thanks."

'Spread the Luck' is the latest Hero Helps initiative from Rooter Hero. Through volunteering, donating services, and appreciation events like 'Spread the Luck,' Hero Helps seeks to make positive impacts across the communities Rooter Hero serves.

Event Details at a Glance

What: Spread the Luck Pop-Up Event

When: Wednesday, March 4, starting at 8:00 AM

Where: Seasons Coffee, 2420 N Street, Sacramento, CA 95816

Who: Open to the public

Cost: Free (no purchase required)

Frequently Asked Questions

I haven't worked with Rooter Hero before; can I still attend?

Yes, absolutely! This event is open to everyone in the community, and no purchase is required.

When does the event end?

The event begins at 8:00 AM at Seasons Coffee and will run as long as supplies last. We recommend arriving within the first hour.

Will you have future events?

There is always something going on at Rooter Hero! Follow Rooter Hero on Instagram or Facebook for announcements about upcoming Hero Helps events and initiatives. To learn about our ongoing volunteer initiatives, check out our Hero Helps page.

About Rooter Hero

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air is a leading provider of commercial and residential plumbing and drain services across California and Arizona. Known for fast, reliable service and a community-first approach, Rooter Hero offers comprehensive plumbing solutions delivered by licensed professionals. Through its charitable division, Hero Helps, and ongoing local outreach, Rooter Hero is committed to giving back to the communities it serves.

To learn more about Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, call 1-833-806-4057 or visit www.rooterhero.com . To learn more about Hero Helps, visit http://www.rooterhero.com/about-us/hero-helps . To keep up to date with Rooter Hero's current coupons and specials, visit www.rooterhero.com/coupons . Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air