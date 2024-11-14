Heroes Wanted: Goodyear Announces Call for 41st Annual Highway Hero Award Nominations

Goodyear's Highway Hero Award will celebrate commercial truck drivers' extraordinary acts of courage

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced it is now accepting nominations for its annual Highway Hero Award. Since 1983, Goodyear has been recognizing commercial truck drivers who go above and beyond their regular duties to keep our highways safe.

Now through Dec. 31, 2024, Goodyear is inviting nominations for drivers with a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) who went the extra mile to help others on the road. Goodyear is eager to hear from drivers across the commercial industry from long-haul truckers, to dump truck drivers, regional delivery and vocational vehicle operators and more.

"Commercial truck drivers are not only at the center of the supply chain industry, but they also act as vigilant guardians of the roads, ready to assist others in need," said Joe Burke, vice president, Goodyear North America Commercial business. "For over four decades, the Goodyear Highway Hero Award program has celebrated remarkable contributions of professional truck drivers who have acted selflessly for the good of others on the road."

To enter or nominate a CDL driver, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com/newsroom/highway-heroes/. Goodyear will determine an approved list of nominees from which a panel of judges will select one winner and up to two finalists. Goodyear will announce the award winner in 2025, honoring the driver with cash prizes and a ride on the Goodyear Blimp. Up to two runners-up will also receive a cash prize.

Eligible nominees for this year's Highway Hero Award must be a full-time commercial driver with a valid CDL, reside in the U.S. or Canada and be actively operating a commercial, infrastructure, vocational vehicle or non-lifesaving emergency vehicle with rim size greater than 19 inches. The commercial trucker must be on the job at the time of the heroic incident and the act must have occurred between Jan. 1, 2024, and Dec. 31, 2024. To learn more about the Highway Hero Award, view exclusive content and read the full terms and conditions, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com/newsroom/highway-heroes/.

The Goodyear Highway Hero Award is one way Goodyear helps recognize the growth and importance of the commercial trucking industry. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

