Herr’s Launches ‘Flavor Mix Mystery’ Chip Asking Fans To Guess The Mystery Combination

For 75 years, Herr's has been creating innovative snacks that are packed full of flavor. This week, the snack company launched their newest flavor and is inviting fans to guess what three flavors are on the 'Flavor Mix Mystery' chip for a chance to win* $10,000 and a year's supply of Herr's.

"We have taken three classic flavors and mixed them into one tasty chip, to make one never-tasted-before flavor," said Bob Clark, Herr's vice president of marketing. "One chip and fifteen Herr's flavors to choose from. With over 2,500 possible flavor combinations, we are putting your taste buds to the ultimate taste test."

Now through August 31, fans can submit their guess as to what the 'Flavor Mix Mystery' chip's three classic flavors are on Herr's social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram). Herr's will share clues along the way on social media to help fans determine the flavor combination. At the end of summer, Herr's will reveal the mystery flavors and announce the winner of the grand prize of $10,000.

Learn how to enter the Flavor Mix Mystery by visiting http://bit.ly/herrsflavormixmystery. Solve the mystery. Break out the Herr's.

Fans can choose from 15 possible flavors in the Flavor Mix Mystery Chip:

Sour Cream & Onion

Barbecue

Salt & Vinegar

Cheddar & Sour Cream

Honey BBQ

Red Hot

Fire

Ketchup

Old Bay

Salt & Pepper

Creamy Dill

Jalapeno

Mesquite BBQ

Boardwalk Salt & Vinegar

Cheddar Horseradish

For more information about the Flavor Mix Mystery follow Herr's on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Herr's Flavor Mix Mystery is one of the three flavors in Herr's limited time only Flavor Mix program available this summer. The other two flavors 'Barbecue and Salt & Vinegar' and 'Cheddar and Sour Cream & Onion', also combine Herr's classic flavors together to make a new, tasty potato chip flavor. All three products are available in 9 oz. and 2.375 oz. sizes wherever Herr's is sold.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 5/10/21 and ends 8/31/21. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, click here. Sponsor: Herr Foods, Inc. 20 Herr Drive, Nottingham, PA 19362

About Herr's

Made from the finest ingredients available and always bursting with flavor, Herr's snacks have been giving people something to smile about since 1946, when Jim Herr started his own snack company. Based in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, where visitors are welcomed to its Visitor Center and Snack Factory, Herr's produces more than 300 snack products in nine product categories and continues to be family-owned and operated. www.herrs.com

CONTACT: Laura Mulhern

[email protected]

(717) 991-8509

SOURCE Herr Foods Inc.