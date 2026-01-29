Hot Take: Jolly Rancher Just Made Gummies Spicy

As interest in multisensory experiences is on the rise, Jolly Rancher is leading the pack as one of the first national gummy brands to add a spicy twist on a sweet treat. Inspired by the rising global trend of spicy and sweet flavor combinations in candy and snacking, these gummies shake up traditional snacking with chili-coated fruit flavors and bold heat.

"Today's consumers desire excitement, and Jolly Rancher Heat Wave delivers exactly that," said Vivek Mehrotra, Senior Manager of Jolly Rancher. "By blending our iconic fruit flavors with a hint of heat, we're reimagining the Jolly Rancher experience in a way that's both unexpected and unmistakably bold."

Leveling Up the Heat with VeeFriends:

Jolly Rancher is set to expand its reach beyond the candy aisle with VeeFriends, a global entertainment company dedicated to creating a better world through its character universe. This partnership introduces an exclusive, first-look collector's box featuring the VeeFriends characters Sweet Swan and Hot Shot Hornet.

Each custom-designed box is packed with one bag of Jolly Rancher Heat Wave Gummies, one bag of classic Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, one bag of classic Jolly Rancher Gummies, and two collectible Super Stickers with the chance to collect a 1/1 Auto Super Sticker signed by VeeFriends creator, Gary Vaynerchuk. Fans will also receive a limited-edition comic card signed by artist, DJ Coffman. As a special bonus, collecting all four unique comics allows you to assemble a full-sized poster from the artwork on the back. The collector's box will be available for $29.99 during a special, first look Whatnot show on February 11, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

"Our live commerce shows are all about bringing the community together around the characters they love," said Andy Krainak, President of VeeFriends. "We're excited to use this platform to launch the first wave of Jolly Rancher Heat Wave Gummies. Between the custom packaging and featuring Sweet Swan and Hot Shot Hornet, we've built a unique experience for both our fans and Jolly Rancher lovers."

Meet the Characters:

Sweet Swan: She glides through life with grace and serenity, spreading kindness and positivity wherever she goes. She's the friend who brightens your day with a thoughtful gesture or a sweet surprise.

Hot Shot Hornet: He is full of buzz and believes he can do anything. He zips through life, ready to take on any problem.

"Partnering with VeeFriends gives us an exciting opportunity to bring the bold personality of Jolly Rancher into a completely new category," said Mehrotra. "By featuring Sweet Swan and Hot Shot Hornet in the first‑look collector's box, we're extending the Heat Wave experience beyond the candy aisle and tapping into a community that thrives on creativity, character and culture."

FAQ

What are Jolly Rancher Heat Wave Gummies?

Jolly Rancher Heat wave gummies are the newest addition to the Jolly Rancher line up. They're a combo of sweet and spicy flavors.

What do Jolly Rancher Heat Wave Gummies taste like?

Jolly Rancher Heat Wave Gummies are the iconic fruit flavors you know and love with just the right hint of spice, creating a "swicy" experience that's both sweet and slightly spicy.

Will I be able to handle the heat?

The spice level for Jolly Rancher Heatwave hits just right: a warm, tingly vibe that elevates the fruit flavor without overpowering it.

Are there new flavors to look out for?

The Jolly Rancher Heat Wave lineup brings five hot flavors — Mango, Pineapple, Watermelon, Lime, and Citrus Punch — each coated in a chili inspired finish that delivers a bold, mouthwatering twist.

When are Jolly Rancher Heat Wave Gummies available?

Jolly Rancher Heat Wave Gummies hit shelves late February, available in 6oz peg bags nationwide. Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY ) is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness through its iconic brands. With more than 20,000 remarkable employees worldwide, Hershey delivers delicious, high-quality products across approximately 70 countries, generating over $11.2 billion in annual revenues. The company's portfolio includes beloved chocolate and confectionery brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, Shaq-a-licious alongside popular salty snacks including SkinnyPop and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating responsibly and supporting its people and communities. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com .

About VeeFriends

VeeFriends is a global entertainment company dedicated to creating a better world through its character universe. The brand combines storytelling and collectibles to foster connections between its characters and fans. Each VeeFriends character reflects the passions, memories, and aspirations of its community, creating an individual bond that represents the true magic of VeeFriends.

For more information, visit https://veefriends.com/ and follow VeeFriends on YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

