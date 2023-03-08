Hershey Announces Investor Day

HERSHEY, Pa., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, from 9 - 11 a.m. ET to provide an update on our strategic plans and financial outlook, followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be accessed by going to the Investors section of the Company's corporate website at https://investors.thehersheycompany.com/en_us/home.html under Events & Webcasts. A replay of the event will also be available on the website following the event.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $10 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

