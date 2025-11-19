Hershey Completes Acquisition of LesserEvil, Expanding Consumer Choice

Acquisition Broadens Better-For-You Offerings and Salty Snacking Portfolio

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company has closed its acquisition of LesserEvil, the maker of organic, delectable snacks that combine bold flavors with better-for-you ingredients. This acquisition expands the variety of snacking choices Hershey can offer consumers, adding a high-growth brand that complements the company's existing portfolio and brings additional manufacturing capacity.

LesserEvil is the maker of organic, delectable snacks that combine bold flavors with better-for-you ingredients.

"The addition of LesserEvil expands our portfolio of loved brands to meet growing consumer needs and occasions," said Kirk Tanner, President and CEO, The Hershey Company. "Through strategic investments and product innovation, we're delivering more of what consumers want in their lives—from better-for-you options to indulgent treats. Building on our 130-year legacy, we're charting the next generation of growth to lead the future of snacking."

"At LesserEvil, our mission has always been to create delicious, organic snacks that inspire mindful snacking," said Charles Cortistine, Chief Executive Officer, LesserEvil. "We're excited to join Hershey, a company aligned with our values and our commitment to quality and community. This partnership will empower us to grow our vibrant culture, expand our reach to new consumers, and make an even greater impact together."

What is LesserEvil?

LesserEvil is a cross-category snack brand known for its use of organic ingredients and interesting, bold flavors. Its product line includes organic popcorn and puffs crafted with premium ingredients, including organic, unrefined, extra virgin oils. Its snacks are categorized as USDA Organic and non-GMO and are produced without artificial dyes and preservatives.

Why is LesserEvil a strategic fit for The Hershey Company's portfolio?

LesserEvil complements Hershey's long-established confection brands like Hershey's, Reese's, and Jolly Ranchers, as well as its growing salty snack brands, including SkinnyPop, Dot'sHomestyle Pretzels, and Pirate's Booty. Specifically, the growing salty portfolio showcases the company's strategic discipline in selecting investments that offer newness and generate excitement in categories with untapped potential. In 2024, the salty portfolio grew 1.5 times faster than the previous three years.

How does this acquisition meet consumer demand?

Consumers are at the center of Hershey's portfolio strategy. Their desire for more choices, better-for-you snacking, and bold flavors continues to inform the company's growth approach.

How will the acquisition impact LesserEvil leadership and products?

The LesserEvil leadership team will remain with the company to continue to drive its innovative commercial model, speed-to-market capabilities, and manufacturing operations. The combined teams will focus on delivering category-leading growth and provide elevated category insights to deliver the right products, in the right places, and at the right time for consumers. The acquisition will also prioritize the continued production of LesserEvil products with the same high-quality organic ingredients consumers have come to love and trust.

Where can I buy LesserEvil products?

LesserEvil products are available at major retailers nationwide.

How much do LesserEvil products cost?

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness through its iconic brands. With more than 20,000 remarkable employees worldwide, Hershey delivers delicious, high-quality products across approximately 70 countries, generating over $11.2 billion in annual revenues. The company's portfolio includes beloved chocolate and confectionery brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, Shaq-a-licious alongside popular salty snacks including SkinnyPop and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating responsibly and supporting its people and communities. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

Follow:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

SOURCE The Hershey Company