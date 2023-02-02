Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

The Hershey Company

Feb 02, 2023, 07:05 ET

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.036 on the Common Stock and $0.942 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared January 31, 2023, and are payable March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2023.  It is the 373rd consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 154th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

SOURCE The Hershey Company

