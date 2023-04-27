Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.036 on the Common Stock and $0.942 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared April 25, 2023, and are payable June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2023. It is the 373rd consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 154th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

