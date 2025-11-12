Holiday Magic and Savings! Arrive at HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD with a Ride Makeover and New Holiday Bundle

From a refreshed Tour Ride filled with new surprises to the value-packed Holiday Savings Bundle, families can savor festive experiences all season long.

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season just got a whole lot sweeter in Hershey, where visitors can unwrap both festive fun and a great deal. HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD is introducing a new Holiday Savings Bundle this season. For just $44.95, families can enjoy five attractions, receive a $6 bakery voucher, and get free parking—a package worth over $100. Available on visits between November 24 and January 4.

Families enjoy the festive new décor on the HERSHEY’S Chocolate Tour Ride at HERSHEY’S CHOCOLATE WORLD. (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company)

And that's not all that's new. The beloved HERSHEY'S Chocolate Tour Ride has received its first major upgrade in nearly a decade—now transformed into a full holiday celebration. More than 2,000 twinkling lights, a festive new soundtrack, and 11 cheerful animatronic elves bring extra sparkle to the season. Drawing inspiration from HERSHEY'S iconic 1980s and 1990s holiday elves, the new characters blend nostalgic design with a fresh, playful spirit.

Complementing these festive additions, select scenes have been reimagined with enhanced realism and classic analog machinery, making this year's holiday ride more immersive than ever. In total, eight scenes throughout the ride have undergone upgrades that will continue to delight guests beyond this holiday season.

"The HERSHEY'S Chocolate Tour Ride has always been at the heart of the HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD experience, and this refresh brings a whole new level of magic," said Laura Renaud, Senior Marketing Manager at The Hershey Company. "From the sparkling lights and whimsical elves to the all-in-one Holiday Savings Bundle, we're making it easier than ever for families to create joyful memories together this season."

And because no holiday visit is complete without a little shopping - HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD offers exclusive products you won't find anywhere else.

Building on last year's successful introduction of HERSHEY'S Caramels, the collection has grown this holiday season with the launch of HERSHEY'S Toffee Truffles. These truffles feature creamy ganache with buttery toffee bits wrapped in Extra Creamy HERSHEY'S SYMPHONY Milk Chocolate. Prefer to sip your sweets? Stop by for the limited-time-only HERSHEY'S Toffee Truffle Milkshake, a delicious way to toast the season.

New and returning offerings and events at the attraction this season include:

Upcoming Events (PA Only)

HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD Tour Ride Holiday Surprise HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD's festive additions return for a second year to the free HERSHEY'S Chocolate Tour Ride, now with new surprises for the season. The ride will feature holiday décor throughout, new audio, enhanced finale projections, and the return of the beloved Hershey Elves. This year, Grandpa Milt, Grandma Coco, and the entire Elf family have arrived from the North Pole to help Mrs. Claus kick off a season of baking, celebration, and merrymint.

Photos with Santa Beginning November 17, guests can enjoy meet and greets with Santa at HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD, PA.

HERSHEY'S Holiday Chocolate House HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD's annual Holiday Chocolate House returns this season, featuring a display decorated with HERSHEY'S candies. Exclusive treats will be available for sale exclusively at the Holiday Chocolate House throughout the season, such as HERSHEY'S Specialty Truffles and KIT KAT® Peppermint Melted Hot Chocolate.

New Year's Eve Event Continuing a family favorite, HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD's New Year's Eve Celebration features early countdowns for younger guests, dancing with HERSHEY'S characters, and music from the year's top hits.



Toffee Truffle Inspired Treats

HERSHEY'S Toffee Truffles (In-Store and Shop.Hersheys.com Exclusives) Exclusive milk chocolate ganache with toffee bits with extra creamy HERSHEY'S SYMPHONY Milk Chocolate. Available in the 9.2 oz. Pouch, 16 oz. Tin and 5.6lb Box.

HERSHEY'S Toffee Truffle Milkshake (PA and TSQ) Chocolate ice cream is blended with chocolate milk and HERSHEY'S Caramel Topping. It's topped off with fluffy whipped cream, HEATH toffee bits, and a HERSHEY'S Toffee Truffle.



Sweets and Sips

HERSHEY'S Specialty Truffles (exclusively available at HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD Chocolate House) Try creamy truffles available in four flavors: HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate, REESE'S Pretzel, S'mores, or Peppermint.

HERSHEY'S KISSES Snickerdoodle Milkshake (PA only) Vanilla ice cream is blended with milk, HERSHEY'S Caramel Topping, and a dash of cinnamon, then topped off with whipped cream, Snickerdoodle cookie crumbs, HERSHEY'S KISSES Snickerdoodle, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

HERSHEY'S KISSES Snickerdoodle Mini Cake (PA only) Vanilla cake swirled with brown sugar and cinnamon, topped with cream cheese icing, and garnished with Snickerdoodle KISSES .

HERSHEY'S S'mores Melted Hot Chocolate (TSQ only) Our signature Melted Hot Chocolate is made with real HERSHEY'S chocolate bars melted into fresh milk and blended with toasted marshmallow syrup, then topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, graham crackers, and HERSHEY'S Chocolate Syrup.

KIT KAT ® Peppermint Melted Hot Chocolate (exclusively available at HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD Chocolate House in PA and also in TSQ) Enjoy HERSHEY'S chocolate bars melted into milk and peppermint syrup, topped with whipped cream, crushed candy canes, and a KIT KAT® Peppermint Stick bar, served in a collectible souvenir cup.

®

Be sure to visit neighboring Hersheypark® for even more holiday fun, including the beloved Christmas Candylane and NOEL light show shining even brighter this year. Check out HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD'S website and social channels for additional information on upcoming offerings, operating hours and attraction news.

About HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD Attraction

Founded in 1973 with its flagship location in Hershey, PA, the HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD Attraction is the only place to explore Hershey's beloved brands such as HERSHEY'S, KISSES, REESE'S, and KIT KAT® 365 days a year, using all five senses.

The attraction offers a sweet world of exclusive treats and fun for the whole family, including iconic experiences such as the HERSHEY'S Chocolate Factory Tour, Create Your Own Candy Bar, REESE'S Stuff Your Cup, Hershey's largest candy store and so much more. HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD has locations globally including Hershey, PA, Times Square in New York City, Las Vegas, NV, Niagara Falls, and Singapore.

HERSHEY'S CHOCOLATE WORLD is part of The Hershey Experience, the direct-to-consumer, experiential division of The Hershey Company that provides food and non-food licensing as well as a one-of-a-kind, exclusive shopping experience on shop.hersheys.com. As part of The Hershey Company, the attraction is committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably.

SOURCE The Hershey Company