Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

The Hershey Company
27 Jul, 2023, 07:05 ET
HERSHEY, Pa., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.192 on the Common Stock and $1.083 on the Class B Common Stock, an increase of 15% or $0.156 and $0.141 per share, respectively. The dividends were declared July 26, 2023, and are payable September 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of August 18, 2023. It is the 374th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 155th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.
SOURCE The Hershey Company
Share this article