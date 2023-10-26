Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

26 Oct, 2023, 07:05 ET
HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.192 on the Common Stock and $1.083 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared October 25, 2023, and are payable December 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of November 17, 2023. It is the 375th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 156th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.
SOURCE The Hershey Company
