Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

News provided by

The Hershey Company

May 03, 2024, 07:05 ET

HERSHEY, Pa., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.370 on the Common Stock and $1.245 on the Class B Common Stock.  The dividends were declared May 2, 2024, and are payable June 14, 2024, to stockholders of record as of May 17, 2024.  It is the 377th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 158th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

