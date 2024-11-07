Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.370 on the Common Stock and $1.245 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared November 6, 2024, and are payable December 16, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 18, 2024. It is the 379th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 160th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

SOURCE The Hershey Company