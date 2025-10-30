Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

News provided by

The Hershey Company

Oct 30, 2025, 07:00 ET

HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.370 on the Common Stock and $1.245 on the Class B Common Stock.  The dividends were declared October 29, 2025, and are payable December 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of November 17, 2025.  It is the 383rd consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 164th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

SOURCE The Hershey Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Hershey Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Hershey Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced net sales and earnings for the third quarter ended September 28, 2025 and updated its 2025 outlook...
The Hershey Company Highlights New Products and Drives Retail Growth at 2025 NACS Show

The Hershey Company Highlights New Products and Drives Retail Growth at 2025 NACS Show

Event Details: Event: NACS Show Expo 2025 Dates: October 15-17, 2025 Location: Chicago, IL Hershey Booth: #S5706 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY The Hershey...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics