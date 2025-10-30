Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.370 on the Common Stock and $1.245 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared October 29, 2025, and are payable December 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of November 17, 2025. It is the 383rd consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 164th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

SOURCE The Hershey Company