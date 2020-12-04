Hershey Inspires Holiday Baking with New Sugar Cookie Blossoms Recipe

The inspiration for the new Blossoms recipe comes from Hershey's home state, Pennsylvania. The sugar cookie is a holiday favorite that was introduced to the world by Dutch settlers in Pennsylvania in the 1700s, and now serves as the base for the new Holiday Sugar Cookie Blossoms, featuring Hershey's Kisses Sugar Cookie candy. This is one of over 25 Hershey Blossoms variations to add some flare to holiday baking this season.

"The Hershey Kitchen elves have been hard at work this year creating festive ways to brighten the holiday season," said Erin Crawford, brand manager, Hershey holiday team. "We know that Blossoms are a holiday cookie staple. This year we wanted to introduce something new and festive showcasing our newest holiday Kisses - Hershey's Kisses Sugar Cookie candy. The Holiday Sugar Cookie Blossoms are colorful, super easy cookies to make; bound to make sweet and special memories in the kitchen this holiday season."

Hershey's Kisses Holiday Sugar Cookie Blossoms Recipe (yields 36 cookies)

Ingredients:

36 Hershey's Kisses Sugar Cookie Candies

Sugar Cookie Candies Your favorite sugar cookie dough or mix

Green and red decorator's sugar

Directions:

Heat oven to 375° F. Remove wrappers from candies; set aside. Mix cookie dough following package directions for cutout cookies. Divide dough into 36 equal (about 1-1/4 inch) balls; roll in green or red sugar. Place balls about 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until cookie edges are set. Cool 2 minutes; press candy piece into center of each cookie. Remove cookies from cookie sheet to wire rack. Cool completely.

The classic Peanut Butter Blossoms recipe, which consists of a peanut butter dough rolled in sugar and topped with a Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate candy, has been around for 63 years and is one of America's favorite holiday cookies. With holiday baking more popular than ever this year, head over to HersheyHappiness.com to get over 25 additional Blossoms recipes to keep baking this entire holiday season.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's®, Reese's®, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher®, Ice Breakers®, SkinnyPop®, and Pirate's Booty®.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

SOURCE The Hershey Company

