Hershey Raises Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.370 on the Common Stock and $1.245 on the Class B Common Stock, an increase of 15% or $0.178 and $0.162 per share, respectively. The dividends were declared February 7, 2024, and are payable March 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of February 20, 2024. It is the 376th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 157th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

SOURCE The Hershey Company