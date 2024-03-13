Herzing University and Medical College of Wisconsin Forge Strategic Partnership to Launch Innovative 4+1 Program

Collaborative new partnership to deliver much-needed career pathways for future public health professionals and address industry-wide talent shortages

MILWAUKEE, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University and the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) are excited to announce a pioneering collaboration aimed at providing students with a streamlined route to obtain both undergraduate and graduate degrees in five years. The newly established 4+1 Program integrates Herzing University's Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences (BSHS) curriculum with MCW's renowned Master of Public Health (MPH) Program, offering direct admission to qualified BSHS students.

The 4+1 Program represents a significant step in our efforts to cultivate the next generation of public health leaders. A major national research center, the Medical College of Wisconsin is the largest research institution in the Milwaukee metro area and second largest in Wisconsin.

The 4+1 Program is a five-year dual degree initiative designed to facilitate seamless transition for eligible Herzing University students into the Master of Public Health Program at MCW's School of Graduate Studies. This partnership will enable students to leverage their academic foundation toward earning a Master of Public Health degree while fulfilling the requirements for their bachelor's degree.

"At Herzing University, we're committed to providing innovative pathways for our students to excel in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape," said Dr. Sarah Olson, PhD, Program Chair – Healthcare Management/Healthcare Administration & Health Sciences, Herzing University. "Our partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin opens doors to unparalleled opportunities for our students, allowing them to become leaders in public health and make a meaningful impact on community well-being."

Key features of the 4+1 Program include:

Dual Enrollment: Participants will spend approximately three years at Herzing University completing undergraduate coursework, followed by one year of dual enrollment, and culminating in one year of intensive study at MCW.



Participants will spend approximately three years at Herzing University completing undergraduate coursework, followed by one year of dual enrollment, and culminating in one year of intensive study at MCW. Reverse Transfer: Up to 15 credits earned at MCW will be transferred back to Herzing University, fulfilling elective requirements for the BSHS degree.



Up to 15 credits earned at MCW will be transferred back to Herzing University, fulfilling elective requirements for the BSHS degree. Graduation Criteria: Upon successful completion of the program, students will earn a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from Herzing University and a Master of Public Health degree from MCW.



Upon successful completion of the program, students will earn a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from Herzing University and a Master of Public Health degree from MCW. Direct Admission Eligibility: Eligible Herzing BSHS students must meet specific criteria, including completing prerequisite courses, maintaining a minimum GPA, and participating in a pre-matriculation interview with MCW representatives.

The inaugural cohort of the 4+1 Program is set to commence in May 2024, marking the beginning of an exciting educational journey for aspiring public health and healthcare professionals.

"The Medical College of Wisconsin is excited to partner with Herzing University in launching the 4+1 Program, which represents a significant step forward in our joint efforts to cultivate the next generation of public health leaders," said Kim Contardi, MPH, MPH Program Manager, Medical College of Wisconsin. "By integrating our expertise and commitment to student success, we're creating a dynamic educational pathway that prepares graduates to address complex health challenges and foster innovative connections with communities and healthcare systems."

Program participants will be able to access:

Diverse perspectives and experiences to help foster a global outlook and prepare them to address public health issues on a local, national, and international scale.



Enhanced networking and mentorship, connecting students with professionals and leaders in both academic and public health sectors.



Expanded learning opportunities and access to MCW's resources and faculty expertise, including research collaborations, experiential learning, and access to state-of-the-art facilities.



Solutions to complex public health challenges and make meaningful contributions to improving community health outcomes.



Streamlined pathways to advanced education, allowing students to accelerate their academic journey without sacrificing quality or rigor.

The collaboration between Herzing University and the Medical College of Wisconsin represents a significant step forward in advancing healthcare education and preparing future leaders in public health. Through the 4+1 Program, students will receive unparalleled opportunities to enhance their academic and professional growth, ultimately contributing to the betterment of healthcare systems and communities.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and an online division. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in the heart of Milwaukee, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, and diploma programs. Fields of study include nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program through Herzing's School of Nursing, as well as programs across healthcare, technology, business, and public safety. Since 2013, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Herzing University annually for having some of the nation's top online programs. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

About the Medical College of Wisconsin

With a history dating back to 1893, The Medical College of Wisconsin is dedicated to leadership and excellence in education, patient care, research, and community engagement. More than 1,400 students are enrolled in MCW's medical school and graduate school programs in Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Central Wisconsin. MCW's School of Pharmacy opened in 2017. A major national research center, MCW is the largest research institution in the Milwaukee metro area and second largest in Wisconsin. In the last 10 years, faculty received more than $1.5 billion in external support for research, teaching, training, and related purposes. This total includes highly competitive research and training awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Annually, MCW faculty direct or collaborate on more than 3,100 research studies, including clinical trials. Additionally, more than 1,600 physicians provide care in virtually every specialty of medicine for more than 2.8 million patients annually.

