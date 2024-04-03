Jill Schwieters, Herzing University Healthcare Advisory Board Member, Honored with Prestigious Baldrige Leadership Award

Nationally renowned healthcare educator celebrates advisory board member's recognition for leadership excellence.

MILWAUKEE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution focusing on healthcare and nursing degree programs, proudly congratulates Jill Schwieters, an esteemed member of its Healthcare Advisory Board, on being named a recipient of the Baldrige Foundation's Leadership Award for Excellence. This prestigious honor celebrates Schwieters' remarkable contributions to healthcare leadership and innovation.

Schwieters, a seasoned healthcare executive and visionary entrepreneur, brings invaluable insights and expertise to Herzing University's Healthcare Advisory Board. Her leadership qualities have not only elevated industry standards but have also inspired innovation and excellence within the healthcare sector.

This award is a reflection of our collective commitment to making a meaningful difference.

"Jill Schwieters is incredibly deserving of this recognition," said Renee Herzing, president of Herzing University. "As an industry leader, Jill's experience and guidance have been instrumental in helping our teams shape the development of impactful workforce degree programs that resonate with the next generation of healthcare workers. Her expertise and that of her fellow board members continues to play a crucial role in elevating the national status of Herzing University as a workforce solutions provider and maintaining a competitive edge in training future nurses and healthcare professionals."

Through Schwieters' involvement, the Board has been able to add its input into emerging trends like workforce training, artificial intelligence, and the utilization of other emerging technologies across the field of healthcare, helping Herzing to navigate how such skills can positively affect future employers and industry challenges. This inside knowledge plays a pivotal role in enriching the educational experience for students pursuing new career paths or expanding their existing skillsets within one or more of Herzing's degree programs, including their hybrid and online programs.

"Jill Schwieters' receipt of the Baldrige Foundation's Leadership Award is a testament to her innovative approach to healthcare leadership and her passion for driving positive change in the industry," said Anne Ballentine, vice president of marketing and communications at Rogers Behavioral Health and fellow member of Herzing's Healthcare Advisory Board. "Her effectiveness across her professional career connects directly with her expert understanding of healthcare employers' evolving needs. I see Jill as a highly skilled leader working to strengthen our healthcare landscape in a rapidly changing environment."

Schwieters brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Herzing Healthcare Advisory Board. From participating in the Harvard Business School's YPO President's Program and with a MSM degree from Cardinal Stritch University and BS from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, her distinguished career spans various leadership positions across healthcare including:

Senior Managing Director of Surgical Directions, driving organizational strategy, fostering strategic partnerships, and instilling a focus on service excellence.

Founder and President of Cielo Healthcare, achieving over $100 million in annual revenue and delivering innovative and transformative results for clients.

in annual revenue and delivering innovative and transformative results for clients. Nearly 15 years of service at the Wheaton Franciscan Health System, providing her with a strong foundation for the business of healthcare and shaping her passion for innovation and improving healthcare for patients and employees.

Board Chair of the National Center for Healthcare Leadership partnering with member organizations across the country with a focus on leadership development and international access.

"The Baldrige Foundation's Leadership Award is a worldwide standard with an important focus on quality and excellence," Schwieters said. "I am honored to be recognized and appreciate the opportunity to share this recognition with other leaders. This award is a reflection of our collective commitment to making a meaningful difference."

The Baldrige Foundation's Leadership Awards ceremony will be held as part of the annual Quest for Excellence® conference near Washington, D.C. on April 9, 2024, where Schwieters will be formally recognized for her outstanding leadership.

ABOUT HERZING UNIVERSITY

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and an online division. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in the heart of Milwaukee, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, and diploma programs. Fields of study include nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program through Herzing's School of Nursing, as well as programs across healthcare, technology, business, and public safety. Since 2013, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Herzing University annually for having some of the nation's top online programs. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

Herzing University's Healthcare Advisory Board is a national body of healthcare industry leaders who advise Herzing on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry impacting workforce needs. The Board, with its diverse expertise and experience, reviews and advises Herzing on its program offerings, curriculum, outreach and communication strategies to address evolving student and community needs. Additionally, the Board serves to build and extend Herzing's sphere of influence to improve educational access and workforce development. Members of Herzing's Advisory Board include Anne Ballentine, Carrie Harris-Muller, Jill Schwieters, J.B. Hill, Mark Ambrosius, Paula Just, Scott Reid, Tim Rice, and Dr. Andrea Wills.

