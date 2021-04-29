Herzing University Starting Online Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Program

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with locations in seven states and a nationally recognized online division, today announced it is starting an online pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

Pre-licensure nursing students can complete all coursework online, in addition to three weekend intensives with in-person classes for knowledge and skills checks at the university's Kenosha, Wis., or Atlanta campuses. Students are also required to complete in-person clinical hours at healthcare facilities in their area.

The program provides the educational foundation for students to be ready to work as a registered nurse (RN) in their own communities following successful licensure, which is especially important in the coming decade as more than 1 million nurses are aged 50 or older and are nearing retirement.

"The nursing shortage has been intensified by the coronavirus pandemic, and there is an urgent need to make nursing education more accessible – especially in rural areas," said Dr. Tricia Wagner, online graduate department chair at Herzing University. "This program aims to do that, with on-demand and real-time courses allowing students to complete coursework when it's most convenient."

The BSN program prepares students to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). Enrollment is now open in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina and Wisconsin, and students can begin classes as early as September 2021.

Herzing's online learning approach relies on adaptive learning technology that continuously evaluates and adjusts to meet the specific needs of each student. Herzing faculty, student services, career coaches and support staff are trained in online education best practices to ensure students receive the resources, support and learning opportunities they need to successfully complete their program and achieve their career objectives.

The baccalaureate degree program in nursing at Herzing University Madison is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org). Herzing University is approved to offer programs in an online learning modality through association with the main campus in Madison, Wisconsin.

The university also offers a suite of other nursing programs and pathways, including an online RN to BSN and several online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) concentrations.

Herzing is a transfer-friendly university specializing in nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety degree programs. The school's personalized approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules have resonated with students across the country.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with ten campuses across seven states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and diploma programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2021, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

