Hesai Achieves Milestone as the World's First Lidar Company to Deliver 100K Units Per Month

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in automotive lidar technology, today announced that the company has delivered more than 100,000 lidar units during the month of December, becoming the world's first lidar company to reach this milestone. Meanwhile, Hesai also announced a record number of lidar deliveries for the robotics market, surpassing 20,000 lidar units in December. In 2025, Hesai's planned annual capacity exceeds 2 million units , supported by the company's mass production capabilities and research and development innovation.

Hesai has earned more than 100 design wins across 21 automotive OEMs

In the ADAS market, Hesai has earned more than 100 design wins across 21 automotive OEMs, including recent new design wins for more than 10 series production vehicle models from three of China's top five automakers*.

The three automakers include an industry giant with millions of annual deliveries, a leading automaker with top sales in both China and overseas markets, and a well-known automaker with multiple best-selling brands and a global footprint. All three design wins cover a wide range of vehicle brands and models. Many of these models, featuring Hesai's ATX, an ultra-compact high-performance lidar, are expected to launch in 2025.

In the robotics market, Hesai has established a wide customer base across more than 40 countries in areas such as delivery robots, autonomous lawn mowers, cleaning robots, AGVs and AMRs, and more. The company will launch its newest model, a mini high-performance 3D lidar, and announce new partnerships in the robotics market at CES Las Vegas 2025.

With an operational footprint in Europe, the US, and Asia, and more than 1,700 patents deployed, Hesai will continue to invest in its resources and technical developments, leveraging advanced technology to shape the future of mobility. These advancements will enable Hesai to provide more powerful perception support and solutions for ADAS and robotics customers and to continue working together to create a safer and more intelligent furture for everyone.

*Top 5 refers to Chinese brands, excluding joint ventures

SOURCE Hesai Technology