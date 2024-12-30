Hesai Achieves Milestone as the World's First Lidar Company to Deliver 100K Units Per Month

News provided by

Hesai Technology

Dec 30, 2024, 08:00 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in automotive lidar technology, today announced that the company has delivered more than 100,000 lidar units during the month of December, becoming the world's first lidar company to reach this milestone. Meanwhile, Hesai also announced a record number of lidar deliveries for the robotics market, surpassing 20,000 lidar units in December. In 2025, Hesai's planned annual capacity exceeds 2 million units , supported by the company's mass production capabilities and research and development innovation.

Continue Reading
Hesai has earned more than 100 design wins across 21 automotive OEMs
Hesai has earned more than 100 design wins across 21 automotive OEMs

In the ADAS market, Hesai has earned more than 100 design wins across 21 automotive OEMs, including recent new design wins for more than 10 series production vehicle models from three of China's top five automakers*.

The three automakers include an industry giant with millions of annual deliveries, a leading automaker with top sales in both China and overseas markets, and a well-known automaker with multiple best-selling brands and a global footprint. All three design wins cover a wide range of vehicle brands and models. Many of these models, featuring Hesai's ATX, an ultra-compact high-performance lidar, are expected to launch in 2025.

In the robotics market, Hesai has established a wide customer base across more than 40 countries in areas such as delivery robots, autonomous lawn mowers, cleaning robots, AGVs and AMRs, and more. The company will launch its newest model, a mini high-performance 3D lidar, and announce new partnerships in the robotics market at CES Las Vegas 2025.

With an operational footprint in Europe, the US, and Asia, and more than 1,700 patents deployed, Hesai will continue to invest in its resources and technical developments, leveraging advanced technology to shape the future of mobility. These advancements will enable Hesai to provide more powerful perception support and solutions for ADAS and robotics customers and to continue working together to create a safer and more intelligent furture for everyone.

*Top 5 refers to Chinese brands, excluding joint ventures

SOURCE Hesai Technology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Hesai Announces Exclusive Lidar Design Win for Multiple Great Wall Motor Models

Today, Hesai Technology (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in lidar solutions, announced an exclusive series production design win with Great Wall...

Hesai to Exclusively Supply 1.5 Million Lidar Units to Changan Automobile for Multiple Car Brands

Hesai (NASDAQ: HSAI), the global leader in lidar solutions, announced this week that it will be the exclusive provider of automotive long-range lidar ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics