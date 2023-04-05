Hesai Reaches European Automotive Industry's Top Information Security Management Standard TISAX AL3

SHANGHAI, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Hesai Technology (NASDAQ: HSAI) passed the highest assessment level (AL3) of TISAX (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange). As one of the "information security entry permits" of the German auto supply chain, this assessment shows that Hesai has reached the highest standard in the European automotive industry, capable of providing safe and reliable services to OEM customers.

Hesai Obtains the TISAX Assessment Level 3 Labels

The assessment was provided by TÜV SÜD, a world-renowned TISAX assessment provider authorized by ENX. TÜV SÜD conducted a professional on-site assessment of Hesai from multiple dimensions, such as information security and prototype protection. The assessment covers information collection, storage and processing, as well as work equipment, IT systems, and related contractors. The assessment sites include Hesai's data center, development center, production center and offices. Through the strict audit process, Hesai obtained the highest level of TISAX labels (including information security and prototype protection).

TISAX® is an information security information exchange platform for the automotive industry, jointly developed by VDA (German Association of the Automotive Industry) and ENX (European Network Exchange) in 2017. Based on the information security assessment requirements established by VDA in 2017, TISAX® is committed to promoting automotive industry suppliers (parts manufacturers, suppliers, or service providers) to meet the information security requirements of different relevant parties (mainly automakers). This ensures that the assessment results can be recognized, exchanged, and trusted in a wide range, thereby reducing the high-cost repeated inspections of automakers.

TISAX AL3 is the highest TISAX assessment level, covering the highest requirements of various assessment objectives. After obtaining ISO's top information security management system certification (ISO/IEC 27001:2013), passing the TISAX assessment shows that Hesai's information security management system has met the highest requirements of the European automotive industry.

In December 2022, Hesai officially announced its monthly lidar delivery exceeding 10,000 units, making Hesai the world's first automotive lidar company to reach this milestone. For Hesai, establishing a systematic and complete information security management system is essential to customer commitment.

In the future, while providing customers with high-quality products and services, Hesai will continue to improve the information security level and promote awareness of information security in the lidar industry.

About Hesai

Hesai Technology (NASDAQ: HSAI) is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions. The Company's LiDAR products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle fleets (autonomous mobility). Hesai's technology also empowers robotics applications such as last-mile delivery robots and logistics robots in restricted areas. As of December 31, 2022, Hesai has shipped over 100,000 LiDAR units in total. The Company's commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai integrates LiDAR designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while ensuring high performance and consistent quality. Hesai has established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle, and robotics companies worldwide, covering over 90 cities in 40 countries as of December 31, 2022.

