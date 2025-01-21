Hesai Secures Design Wins for Multiple Chery Models, Mass Production to Begin This Year

SHANGHAI, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in automotive lidar technology, today announced that it has secured design wins for multiple Chery Automobile models. The models are expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2025 and will be equipped with the newest generation of Hesai's ultra-compact high-performance ATX lidar.

Chery's vehicle line-up includes passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and urban mobility vehicles. Chery recently reported a 38 percent jump in global car sales year-over-year, with 2.6 million vehicles sold in 2024, and a forecast of more than 3 million deliveries this year. As the leading exporter of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles, Chery announced its total exports in 2024 exceeded 1.14 million vehicles, a 21.4% increase year-on-year.

As of December 2024, Hesai has earned more than 100 design wins across 21 automotive OEMs including Chery, Great Wall Motors, and Changan.

The ATX offers powerful performance in a compact form, empowering advanced assisted driving functions. Since its release in April 2024, Hesai's ATX has been selected for mass production vehicles by numerous leading automakers including top new energy vehicle companies and leading European and American OEMs' joint ventures in China.

In 2025, Hesai's planned annual production capacity is expected to exceed 2 million units, supported by the company's mass production capabilities and research and development innovation.

