Hesai Signs New $40 Million Lidar Contract with Leading U.S. Robotaxi Company

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in lidar solutions for autonomous mobility, today announced the expansion of its production agreement with a leading U.S.-based robotaxi company. The agreement, now valued at over $40 million, covers deliveries before the end of 2026. Hesai was selected as the only supplier to provide both long-range and short-range lidars, underscoring its role as a trusted partner in powering the next generation of autonomous fleets.

The robotaxi market is entering a phase of rapid scale-up, driven by advancements in Level 4 (L4) autonomous driving. Lidar is a critical component in enabling safe and reliable operations, providing both long- and short-range perception capabilities essential for navigating complex urban environments.

According to Yole Group (Lidar for Automotive 2025), Hesai holds 61% market share in the global L4 autonomous driving segment for lidar. With a comprehensive portfolio covering long-range sensors for highway driving and short-range lidars for urban safety and redundancy, Hesai is uniquely positioned to support the commercial rollout of large-scale robotaxi fleets.

"This expanded agreement demonstrates the confidence leading robotaxi companies place in Hesai's technology, combining performance, high reliability, and scalable manufacturing," said David Li, Cofounder and CEO of Hesai. "As the industry moves from pilots to scaled deployments, Hesai is proud to deliver lidar solutions that meet the highest standards of quality while enabling safe and reliable driverless mobility at scale."

The agreement builds on Hesai's growing global footprint and reinforces its commitment to advancing autonomous driving through high-performance, reliable, and scalable lidar systems that meet the industry's most demanding requirements.

