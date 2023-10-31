Hesai's Pandar128 Becomes the World's First Lidar to Obtain ISO/SAE 21434 Cybersecurity Certification

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) has just announced its high-performance lidar Pandar128, designed for L4 autonomous mobility applications, has received ISO/SAE 21434 cybersecurity product certification from the renowned international certification institution TÜV Rheinland, becoming world's first lidar to receive this distinction.

Pandar128 is the first lidar product to hold ASPICE CL2 certification, ISO 26262 ASIL B product certification, and ISO/SAE 21434 product certification simultaneously. It represents the best-in-class lidar product, providing all-around safety assurance for autonomous vehicles.

Vehicle systems are becoming increasingly intelligent, connected and interactive. The rapid progress made in software-defined vehicles, autonomous driving technology, and the widespread adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) have given vehicles a certain degree of intelligent control and autonomous decision-making capabilities. All of this necessitates a greater level of cybersecurity.

ISO/SAE 21434, an automotive cybersecurity management standard jointly formulated by ISO and SAE, is the first international standard in the auto industry that addresses road vehicle safety issues. The standard was officially released in August 2021 and covers the entire product life cycle from conceptualization, development, production, and operation, to disposal. It aims to help automakers and their suppliers comprehensively manage road vehicle's cybersecurity risks, ensuring compliance with the security management regulations of the global automotive network, thereby preventing or reducing cybersecurity risks caused by malicious attacks and minimizing impact on individuals, property, and privacy.

Since this new ISO/SAE 21434 standard has been set, Hesai has successfully completed the certification and implemented these cybersecurity management standards. The company prioritizes safety systems, embedding cybersecurity standards into the product development process. Hesai adopts core technologies including digital signing, encryption, and authentication, ensuring secure startup, secure upgrades, secure debugging, and secure communications for its lidar products, while effectively preventing intrusion, tampering, or spoofing.  Hesai offers end-to-end security of point cloud data transmission from the lidar to the vehicle. And Hesai continually upgrades its security vulnerability database to better defend against potential risks.

Hesai possesses industry-leading cybersecurity architecture. In addition to ISO/SAE 21434 vehicle cybersecurity management certification, it has also received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 information security management certification and TISAX AL3, the highest assessment level of the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) security standard. Together they highlight Hesai's industry-leading standards in cybersecurity, information security, and data protection.

As of today, Hesai has received design wins from 13 major OEMs including Li Auto, HiPhi, and SAIC Motor, with over 200,000 lidar units already delivered. Hesai's outstanding product quality and delivery capabilities have been fully validated through series production vehicle programs, fulfilling the company's commitment to its customers.

Hesai is driven to constantly improve its cybersecurity and technical support capabilities. As a global leader in the lidar industry, Hesai works with industry peers to continuously advance the intelligent vehicle ecosystem, and to actively contribute to the development of international standards for the automotive industry.

About TÜV Rheinland
Founded in 1872, TÜV Rheinland Group is a leading international testing, inspection, certification, training, and consulting service provider. It has more than 20,000 expert employees and a service network worldwide. It is committed to promoting the safe, reliable, and efficient interaction of personnel, technology, and the environment.

TÜV Rheinland's functional safety and cybersecurity experts have won high affirmation and trust in the industry with years of research and development experience in security systems and certification.

