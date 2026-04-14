Heuring Crop Insurance Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Heuring Crop Insurance ("Heuring") of Boonville, IN on November 1, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Heuring has been providing farmers with comprehensive crop insurance coverage for over 25 years. They offer Federal Multi-Peril and Private Product Crop Insurance to farmers and ranchers throughout the Midwest and the United States.

"We understand the challenges that farmers face when it comes to unpredictable weather, pests, and other risks that can damage their crops," says Mike Heuring, Owner, Heuring Crop Insurance. "That's why we offer a range of crop insurance options to help farmers protect their investments and ensure their livelihoods. We are pleased to join World and expand the services and products we provide to our customers."

"On behalf of the World family, I'd like to welcome Heuring," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "Their team is knowledgeable and experienced in all aspects of crop insurance and are dedicated to providing the best possible service to their customers. They will be a great addition."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and MarshBerry advised World on the transaction. Jackson Kelly PLLC provided legal counsel to Heuring on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC