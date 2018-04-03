HEVC Advance Highlights Momentum with Newest Licensors and Licensees

"We are excited about the response from leading companies to our efforts to meet their needs for providing a better consumer video experience," stated HEVC Advance CEO Pete Moller. "These latest additions to the program demonstrate our progress, the value HEVC brings to the marketplace, and how widespread adoption of the HEVC/H.265 video compression standard is accelerating."

About HEVC Advance

HEVC Advance is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration and management of an HEVC/H.265 patent pool for licensing essential patents. HEVC Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for HEVC patented technology. For more information about HEVC Advance, visit https://www.hevcadvance.com.

