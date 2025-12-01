Heven AeroTech announces $100M in Series B raise, reaching $1B valuation as customer demand surges

New funding will accelerate deployment, production of industry-leading hydrogen-powered UAS solutions for defense, public safety and commercial missions

STERLING, Va., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heven AeroTech, a pioneer in hydrogen-powered Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), today announced a $100 million raise through a Series B round that values the company at $1 billion.

The round is being led by strategic investor IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, alongside returning investors that include Texas Venture Partners.

Virginia-based Heven AeroTech, founded in 2019 with global operations, specializes in hydrogen fuel cell propulsion for extended-endurance aerial systems. Its flagship Z1 platform achieves flight times exceeding 10 hours and ranges of over 600 miles, delivering unprecedented operational capability for defense, public safety, and commercial missions.

The new investment will position Heven AeroTech to meet escalating demand from U.S. Special Operations Command, combatant commands, and allied forces for long-endurance, energy-independent UAS platforms.

"Reaching unicorn status validates not just our technology, but our execution," said Bentzion Levinson, CEO and Founder of Heven AeroTech. "This capital will enable us to scale U.S. manufacturing capacity, accelerate quantum-enabled capabilities across our platform, and deliver long-endurance hydrogen-powered systems at the speed and volume our national security customers demand. We're building for the battlefield of today and tomorrow."

The new investment will be deployed across three strategic priorities, which align with observed demand from defense, public safety and commercial customers:

U.S. Manufacturing: Expansion of domestic production infrastructure to meet surging customer demand and eliminate supply chain dependencies.

Rapid Fielding: Buildout of hydrogen generation and logistics infrastructure to support persistent forward operations.

Buildout of hydrogen generation and logistics infrastructure to support persistent forward operations. Advanced Systems & Quantum Integration: Development of quantum-secure communications, alternative positioning and navigation systems for GPS-denied environments, and AI-powered autonomous operations.

The funding announcement comes on the heels of Heven's strategic partnership with quantum computing leader IonQ. Leveraging this collaboration, Heven will immediately launch a new quantum-focused engineering division with an emphasis on integrating quantum computing capabilities directly into Heven's platforms. This new division will significantly expand Heven's product offerings to provide customers with superior, next-generation solutions for positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) requirements in contested and degraded operating theaters, a critical need identified by the Pentagon following lessons learned from conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

About Heven AeroTech

Heven AeroTech, headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, specializes in the development and manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cell-powered, long-endurance aerial vehicles for defense and commercial applications, offering unparalleled flight range and operational resilience.

