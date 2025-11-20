Heven AeroTech's Z1 Earns Blue UAS "Select" Status

STERLING, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heven AeroTech announced that its Z1 hydrogen-powered unmanned aircraft system has been added to the Defense Innovation Unit's (DIU) Blue UAS Cleared List with the highest available designation: Blue UAS Select. This status is reserved for platforms that meet NDAA supply-chain requirements, pass the Department of Defense's most stringent cybersecurity evaluations, and are formally identified by the DoD as filling a validated operational capability gap.

Heven AeroTech's Z1

With this designation, the Z1 has been granted an Authority to Operate (ATO), confirming it as a secure, mission-ready platform approved for immediate use across DoD components and federal mission partners. The designation positions the Z1 among a small cohort of aircraft recognized as secure, mission-ready, and vital to strengthening U.S. operational readiness.

The announcement follows Heven AeroTech's recent expansion with a new headquarters facility in Sterling, Virginia, a strategic investment to scale domestic production and accelerate delivery of advanced unmanned systems to defense and public safety customers nationwide.

The Z1's Blue UAS Select approval comes at a time when senior defense officials and Congress are calling for increased domestic drone manufacturing capacity and reduced reliance on foreign-made systems.

"The Z1 becoming a Blue UAS Select platform is a major milestone for Heven AeroTech," said Bentzion Levinson, CEO and Founder of Heven AeroTech. "This designation confirms that our hydrogen-powered technology meets the highest standards for security, endurance, and mission adaptability, and that it's ready to support operators wherever they need it."

The approval was granted through Zepher Flight Labs, Heven AeroTech's wholly owned subsidiary.

Developed by DIU, the Blue UAS program provides federal users with a trusted roster of unmanned systems that satisfy DoD cybersecurity, supply-chain, and operational standards. The program was established in response to growing national-security concerns related to foreign-manufactured drones and creates a streamlined pathway for agencies to procure secure, NDAA-compliant platforms without lengthy individual reviews.

By achieving Select status, the Z1 demonstrates its readiness to support critical missions across defense, public safety, infrastructure security, and disaster response, while strengthening U.S.-based manufacturing and autonomy innovation.

About Heven AeroTech

Founded in 2019, Heven AeroTech is the market leader in hydrogen-powered, runway-independent drones engineered for mission-critical operations. Headquartered in Virginia, Heven AeroTech designs, manufactures, and deploys unmanned systems that combine endurance, stealth, and modularity for defense, commercial, and humanitarian use. With facilities in Washington state and Virginia, Heven AeroTech's platforms are designed and built in the U.S., with operational deployments around the globe.

