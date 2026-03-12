Heven AeroTech Awarded U.S. Army Basic Ordering Agreement Under UAS Project Office at Redstone Arsenal

BOA enabled by Heven's Blue UAS Select qualification for its Z1, a hydrogen-powered, long-endurance unmanned aerial system

STERLING, Va., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heven AeroTech, a U.S.-based pioneer of hydrogen-powered, long-endurance unmanned aerial systems (UAS), has been awarded a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Redstone Arsenal in support of the Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) Project Office.

Effective January 2026, the BOA establishes a contract vehicle enabling Army units to procure Heven's Z1 hydrogen-powered UAS and associated hydrogen generation systems through a streamlined acquisition pathway.

"This agreement represents an important step in reducing procurement friction for Army units seeking advanced UAS capabilities," said Michael Buscher, Heven AeroTech President of U.S. Operations. "Hydrogen-powered systems offer extended endurance, logistical flexibility, and reduced dependency on traditional fuel and battery supply chains. Through this BOA, we are positioned to provide Army units with a pre-negotiated acquisition pathway to Heven's systems, enabling faster procurement and accelerating our ability to support evolving mission requirements with resilient, domestically aligned technology."

Enabled by Heven's Blue UAS Select qualification, the agreement supports the Army's objectives around rapid deployment, technology maturation, testing and evaluation, system integration, fielding, sustainment, and modernization of UAS capabilities. The BOA also aligns with the Administration's Executive Order on "Unleashing American Drone Dominance," which emphasizes strengthening U.S. drone capabilities and the domestic industrial base.

Heven AeroTech is the market leader in hydrogen-powered, runway-independent drones engineered for mission-critical operations. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Heven AeroTech designs, manufactures, and deploys unmanned systems that combine endurance, stealth, and modularity for defense, commercial, and humanitarian use. Heven AeroTech's core systems are designed and built in the U.S., with global production and operational deployments worldwide.

