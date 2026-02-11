Heven AeroTech Extends DoW HyTEC Work With New Contract For Hydrogen Generation Trailer

STERLING, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepher Flight Labs, a subsidiary of Heven AeroTech , a U.S.-based pioneer of hydrogen-powered, long-endurance unmanned aerial systems (UAS), has been awarded a contract modification under the Department of War's (DoW) Hydrogen at the Tactical Edge of Contested Logistics (HyTEC) program. The award supports continued development of the HyTEC hydrogen generation trailer, advancing the system toward field-ready prototyping, demonstrations, and operational evaluation.

"This effort is about taking deployable hydrogen out of the lab and into real operating environments," said Michael Buscher, president of U.S. operations at Heven AeroTech. "We're focused on delivering a system that units can rely on when fuel access is constrained, and endurance directly affects mission success."

Under the agreement, the team will collaborate with H3 Dynamics to refine the design, including expanded solar capacity to increase off-grid hydrogen production, improved mobility, and a more intuitive user experience, build a next-generation prototype, and support government demonstrations to validate performance, reliability, and deployability in austere and contested conditions. The system is designed to provide organic hydrogen generation, supporting unmanned systems, small-unit equipment, high-altitude balloons, and other mission-critical energy needs without reliance on extended fuel convoys.

"Logistics risk is a real operational constraint, not an abstract problem," said Bentzion Levinson, founder and CEO of Heven AeroTech. "HyTEC allows us to work directly with the Department to mature energy systems designed from the outset to operate independently at the tactical edge."

The HyTEC program is led by the Defense Innovation Unit, a DoW field activity tasked with accelerating the adoption of commercial technology into the military. HyTEC is focused on expanding self-sustaining energy capabilities for defense operations. Work under the current award will continue through prototype refinement, government-led demonstrations, and evaluation activities.

About Heven AeroTech

Founded in 2019, Heven AeroTech is the market leader in hydrogen-powered, runway-independent drones engineered for mission-critical operations. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Heven AeroTech designs, manufactures, and deploys unmanned systems that combine endurance, stealth, and modularity for defense, commercial, and humanitarian use. Heven AeroTech's core systems are designed and built in the U.S., with global production and operational deployments worldwide.

Media Contact:

Heven AeroTech

423-605-5553

[email protected]

SOURCE Heven AeroTech