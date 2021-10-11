Hexaware Achieves Advanced Specialization for Microsoft Low Code Application Development

The advanced specialization achievement criteria include cloud telemetry-based proof of production implementations using components of the Power Platform, specified number of unique customer implementations, for a specified number of Hexaware consultants to acquire new Power Platform certifications and maintain Gold in specific Microsoft cloud competencies. The Microsoft Low Code Application Development advanced specialization recognizes Hexaware's investments in the technology and, demonstrates the experience and caliber in driving customer adoption of Microsoft low code solutions.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that we earned the Microsoft Low Code Application Development advanced specialization. This specialization is the highest accreditation available in Power Platform for Microsoft Partners," states Rupesh Mithani, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Transformation at Hexaware. He added, "Microsoft has recognized us for earning this advanced specialization. This is another significant landmark that demonstrates our proficiency in implementing and delivering low-code/no-code solutions. We see huge potential in migrating legacy applications to Power Apps and are working around building an automated migration suite to move Lotus Notes Domino apps to Power Apps."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Microsoft Low Code Application Development advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to delivering low code applications. Hexaware clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a comprehensive and professional low code application development service."

Hexaware's offering on Power Apps include an offer that enables organizations on Lotus Notes Domino Apps to modernize their apps and migrate them to Power Platform. The offering contains frameworks and tooling to do an automated assessment, estimation and to a large extent, automated migration of Domino Apps to Power Platforms.

Hexaware looks forward to the potential benefits in terms of assured customer experiences and holistic business transformation that it can offer existing and new clients through the Microsoft Low Code Application Development for Power Platform advanced specialization.

