Hexaware and Freshworks Form Strategic Partnership to Transform Customer and Employee Engagement

SAN MATEO, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Limited, a leading global IT consulting & digital solutions provider, and Freshworks Inc. , a customer engagement software company, have announced a global strategic partnership where Hexaware will make use of Freshworks' customer and employee engagement software to build digital solutions for its customers. Hexaware has been on the forefront of digital transformation and cloud revolution and Freshworks with its software has been making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. The partnership will help businesses elevate customer and employee experiences by building solutions that provide quicker response and resolution to internal and external requests.

More than ever, businesses require digital solutions to better engage with their customers. Hexaware's time-tested delivery and execution model combined with Freshworks' easy to implement products, provide joint customers with powerful customer engagement solutions that provide quick return on investment and value — critical for continued success now and into the future.

"A recent Forrester study showed that Freshworks' Freshdesk Omnichannel customers, on an average, pay off their investment in less than 3 months," said Anand Venkatraman, VP of Global Partnerships, Freshworks. "Hexaware's expertise in the cloud space and prowess in implementing automations will increase value for our joint customers who are looking to leverage our AI-engine Freddy's AI/ML capabilities to deliver faster responses."

Together, Hexaware and Freshworks are offering an exclusive launch package for digitally native businesses. The demand for such solutions is increasing, according to new data from Sensor Tower, the global app market is increasing 20-30% in the first half of 2020 valued at $50 billion. With COVID-19, companies are looking for new digital ways to serve their customers. As such, businesses are looking to leverage new technologies that can help scale customer engagement efforts quickly and efficiently. The Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study shows that Freshworks software can provide huge gains with significant reduction in total operating cost and improved response and resolution times.

"Hexaware has embarked on a 'Touchless, Immersive Customer Experience' journey, inspired by the current environment. Our partnership with Freshworks complements this strategic vision and supports a quicker revenue realization by our clients and their end users," said Pranav Rai, VP of Solutions & Practice, Hexaware BPS.

