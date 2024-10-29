Hexaware Bags Five Awards at the 2024 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards®

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies continued its impressive performance at the Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® by winning gold, silver, and bronze awards in five distinct categories. This comes on the heels of a similar show last year when Hexaware received gold and bronze awards under four categories.

This year, the company won awards for:

Best Senior Manager Development Program (Gold)

Best Use of Blended Learning (Gold)

Best Leadership Development Program (Gold)

Best Certification Program (Silver)

Best Unique or Innovative L&D Program (Bronze)

The 2024 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® recognizes best practices in initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity and inclusion, and the Future of Work.

The awards recognized Hexaware's curated and targeted learning programs aimed at equipping its employees to upskill and adapt to the evolving business landscape. Hexaware won the Human Capital Management (HCM) awards for the following entries:

Gold: Ignite 3.0 under the Best Senior Manager Development Program

Gold: Ignite 3.0 under the Best Leadership Development Program

Gold: The Segue Learning Program under the Best Use of Blended Learning

Silver: Sonic under the Best Certification Program

Bronze: Sonic under the Best Unique or Innovative L&D Program

Under its learning programs, such as the Segue Learning Program, Hexaware establishes relationships with leading institutions to pre-select candidates for industry-specific learning programs.

Stating that the recognition highlighted Hexaware's culture of learning and continuous upskilling, Satyendu Mohanty, Executive Vice President & Global Head – Talent Supply Chain and L&D, Hexaware said, "We are delighted with this recognition of our L&D programs. We will keep curating programs that enable our employees to scale newer heights and deliver customer-centric solutions as part of our endeavor to make Hexaware the best place to learn and grow! We will build on this recognition."

"Excellence Award recipients have consistently demonstrated their commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. These organizations have implemented HCM programs that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed the effectiveness of these programs and their impact on employee satisfaction," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke™, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

"Hexaware Technologies Limited (the "Company") is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated September 6, 2024 ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The DRHP is available on the websites of our Company, at www.hexaware.com, SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the websites of the book running lead managers, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited, at https://investmentbank.kotak.com, www.online.citibank.co.in/rhtm/citigroupglobalscreen1.htm, www.jpmipl.com, https://www.business.hsbc.co.in/en-gb/regulations/hsbc-securities-and-capital-market, and www.iiflcap.com respectively, and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com, respectively. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see "Risk Factors" of the RHP, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision."

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.