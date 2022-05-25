Hexaware Bags the Gold Award for HexaRising at the Eventex Awards 2022

For Hexaware, receiving such an esteemed recognition is a testament to its creative and innovative streak. It highlights the organization's focus on maintaining a strong connect with the customers through the virtual medium.

Aparna Jairam, CMO at Hexaware, said, "Besides enabling interaction with our customers, the virtual customer engagement series – HexaRising allows us to achieve an enhanced level of trust. We are glad to be recognized for our expertise in event and experience marketing and will continue to undertake initiatives that solidify our customer communication strategy."

