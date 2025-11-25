Hexaware Debuts Strongly in Whitelane Research 2025 German IT Sourcing Study

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global IT services and solutions provider, today announced its strong debut in the Whitelane Research 2025 German IT Sourcing Study, with the company recognized among the leading providers in the German market based on direct client feedback.

Whitelane Research, Europe's leading independent research company focused on IT sourcing research, bases its rankings entirely on what clients say — no vendor or analyst scoring involved. In its 2025 German IT Sourcing Study, over 300 major organizations shared feedback on 1,000+ IT sourcing relationships and close to 1,000 cloud platform relationships, evaluating 36 IT service and 12 cloud platform providers purely on customer experience and performance across IT service towers and key performance indicators (KPIs).

Within this landscape, Hexaware has recorded a notable first appearance. The company has been ranked second in Innovation and fourth in Transformation KPIs, reflecting client recognition for its ability to support change and bring new ideas and technologies into live environments. Hexaware has also been ranked fourth in Price Level, indicating that clients see its services as competitively aligned with market standards.

"Our debut in the German study with strong rankings is an important milestone in Continental Europe. It shows that clients in Germany value the way we combine disciplined execution, meaningful change, and fair commercial terms," said Amrinder Singh, President & Head — EMEA & APAC, Hexaware.

Shreyas Vasanth Kumar, Senior Vice President & Head – Continental Europe, Hexaware, added: "Germany is a demanding market, and this debut shows our approach is resonating. Being near the top for innovation and transformation confirms that clients see us as a partner for modernization with control over cost and risk."

"With Hexaware, we're shaping a future-ready organization—driven by cost efficiencies, specialist capabilities, and scalable delivery, all rooted in a partnership built on trust and shared purpose. Hexaware understood our vision for Berner IT and helped bring it to life with clear value," said Heinz Bruhn, Director – Infrastructure & Collaboration Services, The Berner Group.

"Hexaware's first appearance in the German IT Sourcing Study shows consistent, competitive performance across key dimensions. Strong positions across categories reflect a positive balance of value, change, and service experience for their German clients," noted Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe, Whitelane Research.

Beyond these headline results, Hexaware also performed well across other areas, including service delivery, account management quality, and general satisfaction. Read more about the 2025 German IT Sourcing study here.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

For details, please contact:

Reena Kamble

Hexaware Technologies Limited

[email protected]



Aishwarya Pillai

Hexaware Technologies Limited

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816172/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.