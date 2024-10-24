Hexaware Launches New Office in Germany

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Limited ("Hexaware") opened its third office in Germany on September 19, 2024. The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Adam Medros, CEO, Spark Networks, Tobias Plaputta, CTO, Spark Networks, Sanjay Salunkhe, President & Global Head – Digital & Software Services, Hexaware and Arun Ramchandran, President & Global Head – Consulting & GenAI Practice, HTPS, Hexaware. The new 100-seater facility in Berlin will add to the company's digital and software service capabilities in continental Europe, including Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

The company's digital and software services are designed to improve operational efficiency and elevate digital experiences, ensuring businesses stay competitive in an evolving market. Hexaware's solutions include custom application development, enterprise data management, and AI powered business solutions. With its foundation in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation, the company harnesses modern technology to drive business outcomes.

Stating that the Berlin center will house both German and English-speaking consultants to support clients, Amrinder Singh, President & Head – EMEA & APAC Operations, Hexaware, said, "This new office will help us serve our clients more efficiently. Hexaware will strive to meet the diverse needs of its clients through seamless project execution tailored to specific business requirements."

